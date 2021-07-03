EU welcomes US moratorium on the death penalty

BRUSSELS (Agencies): The European Union welcomes the US moratorium on the death penalty and continues to fight for its complete abolition in the world, said in a statement by the representative of the EU’s foreign policy service (EMU).

Earlier, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on the execution of death sentences at the federal level while reviewing the relevant procedures of the Department of Justice.

“The European Union welcomes Thursday’s anno-uncement,” the release said. It was also reported yesterday that US President Joe Biden is in favor of abolishing the death penalty in the country and considers the moratorium announced on the eve of an important step.

“This is a promising first step that we hope will finally put an end to this practice at the federal level and pave the way for the abolition of the death penalty in the United States,” EMU said. The European Union is strongly opposed to the death penalty “at all times and in all circumstances,” the statement said. The EU considers this to be a cruel and inhuman punishment that does not serve as a deterrent to crime.

“The EU continues to strive for the universal abolition of the death penalty,” the release says.