EU will decide in June to give Kyiv status of candidate for membership

BRUSSELS (TASS): The European Commission is waiting to receive from Ukraine the second part of the questionnaire on admission to the EU, a decision on whether to give Kyiv candidate status will be made in June. This was announced on Monday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Following yesterday’s discussion, the Group of Seven (G7) held talks with President Zelensky. We discussed support for Ukraine on the European path. I look forward to receiving the second part of the questionnaire. Europe intends to make its decision in June,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Zelensky said on Twitter that Ukraine had submitted to Brussels the second part of the questionnaire, on the basis of which the European Commission should make a recommendation to grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate. This decision will then be considered by EU leaders at the EU summit at the end of June.

Kyiv handed over the first part of its questionnaire to Brussels on April 17.

The recommendation of the European Commission to the Council of the EU to grant the country candidate status is the first official step towards joining the EU. Negotiations about the conditions for admission to the community should then begin. The country must agree with European negotiators on a set of conditions or “negotiating chapters” to be met. The negotiation process can take anywhere from a few years to an indefinitely long period. Finland went through this path the fastest – in three years. The longest is Turkey, which launched EU accession negotiations in autumn 2005. To date, the prospect of their completion is not visible.

