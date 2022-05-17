EU worries about London’s plan to tackle N. Ireland Protocol issue

BRUSSELS (TASS): The European Union is concerned about the intention of the UK government to unilaterally pass a new law to solve the problem of the protocol on Northern Ireland, which is part of the agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU. This was announced on Tuesday by the Deputy Chairman of the European Commission (EC) Maros Sefcovic.

“Serious concerns about the UK government’s statement. Unilateral action is unacceptable,” he tweeted.

As Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday in the House of Commons (lower house) of the British Parliament, the government intends to pass a new law to solve the problem of the protocol on Northern Ireland. The provisions of the document, which relate to the rules for the import of goods, VAT and the dispute resolution mechanism, are subject to change. According to the minister, such a step is necessary in order for the executive authorities to be formed in Ulster following the results of the elections held on May 5.

Under a trade agreement signed in December 2020, Northern Ireland, which left the European Union as part of the kingdom, remained a member of the EU customs union. This dual status avoided the creation of a border between Ulster and Ireland, but required controls to be introduced at Northern Irish ports for the transport of a number of goods from other parts of the United Kingdom. Due to numerous bureaucratic difficulties, the supply of many types of products to Northern Ireland was significantly hampered, which caused discontent among the local population and makes it difficult to form a regional government after the elections.

The EU is pushing to maintain a de facto customs border between Northern Ireland and the UK in the Irish Sea to avoid uncontrolled entry of British products from Ulster into Ireland.

The protocol ensures that the border on the island of Ireland must remain transparent and free from inspections in order to preserve the Belfast Agreement. In London, they declare the need to reform the protocol and the actual abolition of customs checks, which are proposed to be replaced by electronic control measures.

