Eurogroup reconfirms Tuomas Saarenheimo as President of the Eurogroup working group

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The Eurogroup today reappointed Tuomas Saarenheimo as President of the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG), the body tasked with preparing the meetings of euro area finance ministers.

Saarenheimo has held the position since 1 April 2020. This will be his second two-year term.

“I am very pleased to announce the reappointment of Tuomas today which is testament to his excellent work for the past two years. Tuomas is extremely knowledgeable, diligent, skilful in building bridges between member states and does not shy away from challenging tasks. The EWG has the right person at its helm to support our ambitious Eurogroup agenda.”

Paschal Donohoe, President of the Eurogroup

Today’s appointment follows Saarenheimo’s election by EWG members on 18 February.

The EWG prepares the meetings of the Eurogroup and promotes policy coordination on euro-area specific matters. It is composed of representatives of the euro area member states of the Economic and Financial Committee, the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The office of the President of the EWG is located in the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU, in Brussels.

Saarenheimo has also been re-elected as the President of the Economic and Financial Committee, which among other tasks, contributes to preparation of the work of the Council (Ecofin) and promotes policy coordination among EU member states.