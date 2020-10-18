Europe faces Coronavirus restrictions

Monitoring desk

Streets in the usually bustling Paris and eight other French cities were “deserted” Saturday, as a four-week overnight curfew came into effect to combat spiking coronavirus cases, per the BBC.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as cases surge. Though governments are stopping short of crippling nationwide lockdowns, some have imposed regional ones. Take a look at what’s happening, in photos.

A bar owner closes up before the citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew comes into effect on Oct. 17 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images



An inn in Bavaria, Germany on Oct. 17. Half of the state’s districts and cities have restrictions including on closing hours. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Oct. 15 new measures such as a curfews for restaurants and bars in coronavirus hot spots. Photo: Angelika Warmuth/Picture Allliance via Getty Images

The Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the Coral Challenge Cup rugby league trophy at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 17, 2020. U.K. restrictions extend to a ban on fans inside stadiums. The government has introduced a three-tier alert system for towns and cities, with bars that don’t serve food closed in cities under level 3 restrictions. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images



A park on Oct. 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Catalonia, as new restrictions come into effect. Restaurants and bars that don’t offer takeaways must shut for 15 days and children’s play areas must close at 8 p.m., along with other measures. Madrid is among the other Spanish regions under restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs. Photo: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Ghent, Belgium, on Oct. 17, where restaurants and bars have been closing at 11 p.m., among other measures. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said these venues must shut completely for one month from Oct 19. Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images



A closed bar in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Oct. 17, where the catering industry has been ordered to remain shut for at least four weeks. Photo: Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy on Oct. 17. Stadiums must be limited to 1,000 supporters. Other measures in the country include mandatory midnight closing and a ban on outdoor and indoor private parties. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images



The UNESCO Main Square in Krakow, Poland on Oct. 17, as new measures come into effect across the country, such as restricted opening hours for restaurants, events reduced to 25% attendance, and gyms and swimming pools closed. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

