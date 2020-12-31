Europe hurried to sign China pact to preempt Biden

David P. Goldman

Representatives of the incoming Biden Administration tried and failed to stop the European Union from si-gning an investment trea-ty with China this week. After seven years of often-stalled negotiations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron pushed for a final agreement on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) before the new US Administration takes office January 20.

A German government official, speaking on background, said that Europe wanted to present Washin-gton with a fait accompli before the new administration could have a chance to exert pressure on the Euro-peans to keep a distance fr-om China. China of course was on board for that. “Members of the Biden team in Brussels campaigned against the deal with China in order to be able to exercise more pressure on China in future negotiations,” reported the center-right German daily Die Welt.

A key motivation in Berlin and Paris is Europe’s growing economic dependence on the Chinese market. Five years ago, Germany’s exports to China amounted to slightly over half its shipments to the United States, but this year export volume to China overtook US sales. China became Germany’s largest trading partner (by the combined volume of exports and imports) in 2018.

The treaty, which still requires ratification by the European Parliament, gives European companies in several economic sectors the right in principle to operate in China without local joint venture partners or forced technology transfers. Enforcement issues remain – for example, a concrete framework to mediate disputes – but the agreement most likely will prompt a boom in European investment in China.

Diplomatically, the CAI is Beijing’ second major achievement in economic relations in the past two months, following the No-vember signing of the Reg-ional Comprehensive Eco-nomic Partnership among sixteen Asian nations.

Earlier this month, the Merkel government sent legislation to the German Bundestag that would allow Huawei to take part in the buildout of the country’s new 5G network, ignoring American demands to exclude the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Biden’s proposed united front of the West against China seems to be a non-starter – despite growing anti-Chinese sentiment in Europe and tense diplomatic exchanges between Peking and Berlin. On September 1 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas remonstrated against a stern Chinese warning to the Czech Republic of “consequences,” after the president of the Czech Senate enraged Beijing with an official visit to Taiwan. “The days are past when China could issue threats and in this way silence other [countries], Maas said. China’s investment activities in Germany elicited pushback from the government, as Chinese investors snapped up German industrial firms while Chinese regulations blocked German investment in China. The Merkel government blocked several high-profile Chinese acquisitions during the past several years.

“From the German and European standpoint, the issue was fair and equal treatment,” Tobias Kaiser explained in Die Welt. “Many sectors of the Chinese economy were completely closed to European investors, and in others companies were forced to accept Chinese joint venture partners and to transfer technological know-how. That is supposed to change with the new treaty, notably in the financial sector, but also in cloud services, electronic cars, hybrid vehicles and health care. European firms that want to operate private hospitals in China won’t require joint-venture partners in cities of more than 10 million people.”

Several key sectors of the German economy are tightly integrated with China. German automakers’ ambitions in the field of electric vehicles depend not only on Chinese consumers, who buy a third of their cars from German firms, but also on Chinese battery technology. German pharmaceuticals companies have established joint ventures with Chinese firms to use artificial intelligence to research new drugs. And China is the largest buyer of German machine-tools.

The treaty is a surprise to many American observers. The US consensus view held that Europe wanted to distance itself from China. Last July Thomas Wright published a report for the Brookings Institution entitled “Europe changes its mind on China.” The report concluded: “Over the past few years, the European Union and a handful of other European countries have reluctantly moved away from a China policy organized around economic engagement toward a policy of limiting China’s influence in Europe for strategic and security reasons.”

In a December 30 statement, Wendy Cutler and James Green of the Asia Society Policy Institute argue that the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment will frustrate Washington’s efforts to isolate China. “The EU will naturally become a strong advocate for the CAI, underscoring its benefits and breakthroughs. This posture will be critical as it seeks approval from the European Parliament in order for it to come into effect.

It will need to deflect expected criticism on not going far enough on Chinese economic structural reform, market access, and worker rights, which have increasingly dominated the discussion of China in Brussels and Strasbourg. This need for the EU to publicly promote and defend the CAI would likely run counter to those of a US-led collective effort to rein in Chinese unfair and state-led practices. “

In addition, Cutler and Green argue, “European business leaders will sing the praises of the Chinese investment landscape, as they embark on high-profile EU investments in China in such sectors as financial services, electric vehicles and telecommunications, facilitated by the CAI.”