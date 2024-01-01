Europe must remain strong, discuss how best to work with Trump: Scholz

BUDAPEST (Reuters): European leaders will continue to work well with the US president in future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that the European Union must remain strong in light of conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

“We will continue to work well with the future American president. And the question of how this can be achieved has been the subject of our discussion,” Scholz said after talks with other leaders in Budapest.

“One question is quite clear. Together as the European Union, as Europeans, we must do what is necessary for our security,” the German leader said, after Republican Donald Trump was reelected to the White House.