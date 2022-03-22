Europe not ready to pay for new migrant crisis

Elena Karaeva

There are three circumstances of place and time when both a person and a post-industrial society are truly tested for strength: natural disasters, man-made disasters and the migration crisis.

When, in a matter of moments, both state structures and ordinary citizens should instantly shake off the husk of selfishness and caution, answering the fate knocking on the door with dignity and calmness.

Today, for the united Europe, the same alarm sounded, calling on the city and the world, so that every representative of the “golden billion” would at least pay attention to what is happening on the borders of the community.

The UN reports that at least ten million people, residents of Ukraine, have either become displaced persons in their country or fled abroad. Proud of its humanism and respect for the person, every person, a united Europe should – theoretically – confirm these inspiring (as those who flaunt them) slogans with deeds.

That is, to put it quite simply, a united Europe now, right at this very mo-ment, must open its arms to those who, including as a result of united Europe’s indifference to other countries and other peoples, have lost their homes. And their homeland, whatever that word means.

So, over three million Ukrainians, mostly women, children and the elderly, found themselves on the promised continent, which is known to be full of democracy, many freedoms, personal and public, and milk rivers flow in jelly banks. How could it be without it.

All of the above is what is customary to talk about a united Europe.

But what is the reality.

But first, a little historical digression.

Fast forward seven years.

The bloody conflict in Syria, unleashed not without the help of the EU and under the banner of protecting, as usual, “human rights”, the purpose of which (now no one hides this) was to shift the legitimate government in Dam-ascus, drove millions of citizens from their places. Living in their own country, on their land, according to their customs and traditi-ons, and speaking their own or their own languages. These people, by hook or by crook, tried to break into Europe. In Europe, as we all remember, at first there was a swoon, and the borders of the community were locked up. It took a lot of time, statements, meetings, until finally, under the political weight of the then German Chancellor Merkel, the gates of a democratic united Europe succumbed and opened.

It is worth noting that without pathos, quietly and calmly, in categorically (according to European progressives) undemocratic Saudi Arabia, almost twice as many refugees from Syria were received. Another Middle Eastern kingdom, Jordan, has not lagged behind, having sheltered several million Syrians in a neighborly way. These people were not just instantly accepted, they were almost automatically given the appropriate documents so that they could work, study and build a new life in a new place and in the new proposed circumstances.

The reception of Syrians in Europe, directly in the meta-state called the Euro-pean Union, on the other h-and, caused such conseque-nces that the very existence of the community was at some point in jeopardy.

Since such a memorable Brexit happened precisely because more than half of the subjects of the crown – the other, not absolute, as in Saudi Arabia, but constitutional and democratic – to see Syrians as equals and accept them, as it is supposed to be accepted as eq-uals, which Brussels insisted on, refused. Immediately voted to leave the EU.

Neither Poland nor the Baltic countries wanted to accept refugees then. Remember?

Well, then, after all, then, in order to have measures of influence on these states, the EU proposed to legislatively introduce mandatory quotas for the admission of those who, let’s say this again, were forced to flee their country, partially transformed – including as a result of the behavior of the European Union – into a bloody and lawless mess under “the auspices of IS”.

Having somehow stuffed the Syrians into cheap social housing, handed them benefits, residence permits and thinking that this solved the problem, the European Union hoped to take a breath, just as six months ago the United States and its allies on the continent were forced to shamefully drape out of Afghanistan. Throwing those who believed them. And taking out only those who made it possible to boast, using the saved as a background to demonstrate their pseudo-humanism.

The current crisis with the admission of Ukrainian refugees is without precedent in the modern history of Europe, not only because their number is measured in millions, but also because a united Europe will have to deal with the weakest and most vulnerable. It would seem that the powerful continent has every opportunity to show everything that it is capable of, demonstrating the full breadth of its collective soul.

And here are a few features that characterize this soul.

Poland was the first to groan, saying that its possibilities were practically exhausted. The Baltic countries are not too zealous either: “We are not too rich anyway, but here it is…”

In Hungary, the volunteers themselves say (sometimes social networks are not so evil as it is commonly thought) that, after pushing and poking around, some refugees are ready to return home. Not all, but this vector is characteristic in its own way.

So far, the two richest EU countries, France and Germany, are still accepting refugees. This is if you glance at the inspired reports. If you look closely, you can find out that the reception is a reception, but the terms of cordiality are limited. According to the decision, they are ready to accept (tolerate?) those who come for three years. Accelerated legal status means that protection is valid for a year, then it must be renewed. Twice. Both times per year. Nobody knows what to do next.

In terms of property, the situation also looks good only on paper: refugees are entitled to an allowance of less than 20 euros per day – if there is a child, for both. If there are more children, then the amount increases, but not by much. And even if we imagine that housing is free, then all the same, this money is so as not to die of hunger.

It remains, of course, the possibility of finding a job. And it is in Germany and France, if you approach the search without complaints, there is. True, it can hardly be called a “dream job”, just as it is doubtful that they will pay for it as much as they pay the locals. Not because the Europeans are so tight-fisted, but because such is the state of affairs here in principle. So here they value, so to speak, someone else’s work.

Moroccan masons and millers (in France), as well as Turkish scavengers and cleaners (in Germany), can certainly complete this oil painting with their colorful touches.

So, having consistently failed the exam for humanism seven years ago, then demonstrating its own fears and phobias during the pandemic, Europe this time, apparently, is trying to save face by putting on a good face in an unimportant game (“we will accept you, but on three years and for the minimum cost for us”), at the same time taking a big step towards humanitarian bankruptcy.

On the other hand, to betray on time – this, as the old joke said, does not mean a violation of obligations, but shows the presence of the gift of foresight.

Be that as it may, in today’s violent world for Europe, human lives again turned out to be a bargaining chip for its vanity and unrestricted selfishness.