Petr Akopov

What is happening in Ukraine is a hot military form of conflict between Russia and the Anglo-Saxons, that is, the United States and Great Britain, a conflict in which Russia is forced to restore its unity with iron and blood, and the Atlanticists are trying to keep accidentally (by geopolitical and historical standards) control over part of the Russian territory. Yes, the Anglo-Saxons do not fight on their own, but with the hands of the citizens of Ukraine – and this is a tragedy for our entire triune people, but the essence of the conflict between Russia and the United States and Great Britain does not change from this. This determines the attitude of all other world centers of power to what is happening, including such important ones as China and Europe.

But isn’t Europe an ally, if not a satellite, of the USA? Didn’t she take the side of the Anglo-Saxons, joining the sanctions and the supply of weapons? Hasn’t NATO now completely subjugated the EU?

Tactically everything is true, but there is also a strategy. And in the EU it is by no means identical to the Atlantic one, despite the increased dependence of Old Europe on the Anglo-Saxons. Continental Europe wanted to gain strategic autonomy, that is, to become at least a part of the West equivalent to the Anglo-Saxons. Yes, militarily this is impossible even in the medium term, but economically and geopolitically it has serious prerequisites for this. But is there a will? With all the “Atlantic education” of Europeans, we can say that at least a part of the German, French and Italian elites have retained independence of thought and understand that only a strong Europe can be united, and in order to become strong, it needs independence (albeit as part of the big West ).

However, it can become independent only by maintaining freedom of action in relations with key world players, primarily with Russia and China. Now it seems to many that the Anglo-Saxons’ bet on the destruction of European-Russian relations has worked, but in reality (and in dynamics) everything is more complicated than it seems. Europe still retains a chance to save itself in the medium term, that is, to return to non-hostile relations with Russia. Of course, even from the already unfolding confrontation with Moscow, the EU will suffer greatly, but if we add the conflict with China, then the future of European integration can be put a fat cross. But it is precisely to disagreements with Beijing that the Anglo-Saxons are pushing Europe. Can she resist it?

Yesterday, the EU-China summit was held in the format of a videoconference, but with the participation of top officials. The Chinese did not want to talk about Ukraine, offering to focus on bilateral issues of economic relations, but the Europeans put it at the center of the discussion. Not the fate of Ukraine itself, and not even the causes of the crisis: here, as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said after the summit, “we exchanged opposite views. This is not a conflict, this is a war, and this is not a European, but a global problem,” but China’s relations with Russia. That is, the EU, a junior partner of the United States, decided to invite China, Russia’s partner, to withdraw its support from Moscow, threatening to impose secondary sanctions in response.

Here is what the European participants said at a press conference after the summit. “Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or provide assistance to Russia will prolong the war. We will closely monitor any attempts to help Russia financially or militarily,” said the head of the European Council Charles Michel. China should, if not support Western sanctions against Russia, then at least not support Moscow in connection with them, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “No EU citizen will understand if China provides military assistance to Russia. China must understand in this case the risk of serious reputational losses in Europe that could affect business and investment.”

It is clear what we are talking about: Chinese investments have been restrained in Europe for so long (under pressure from the same Anglo-Saxons), so now we mean trade. It was no coincidence that Charles Michel reminded that “the EU accounts for up to 15 percent of Chinese exports, and only one percent for Russia,” that is, China was given a hint with whom it would be beneficial to be with. By the way, the Americans do the same: Biden periodically repeats how many times the volume of China’s trade with the US and Europe is greater than the trade turnover with Russia.

So the Europeans worked out the Anglo-Saxon task, hinting to China about the consequences, but did not stop there. They also decided to remind Beijing of its other “sins”: “discriminatory” trade actions against Lithuania, that is, China’s blockade of imports from this country. The fact that the import ban was introduced after Vilnius actually recognized Taiwan does not bother the Europeans: they are outraged that it “undermines the EU single market.” That is, it is possible to defiantly undermine the principle of a united China, but it is impossible to react to it?

Well, so that the Chinese would not be surprised by anything, the EU leadership switched to interfering in the internal affairs of the PRC: “We also discussed issues where we disagree, including concerns about China’s treatment of minorities in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Tibet, including the crackdown on human rights defenders.”

Michel, who reported this, also called on the PRC “to resume a permanent dialogue with the EU on human rights issues.” It is even interesting what kind of reaction was expected in Brussels to this whole set of claims?

After all, this could not cause anything but irritation in the Chinese leadership. And it doesn’t matter that all this was discussed mainly with the Chinese Prime Minister, and that President Xi joined the negotiations towards the end, the Chinese still understood the degree of adequacy and independence of the Europeans. Xi delivered a pre-prepared speech, but in it, if they wish, they can find answers to all their questions.

The EU, Russia, the US and NATO should create a security mechanism in Europe, Xi said, that is, resolve the issue of Ukraine with Russia (the safety of which you did not consider, as Beijing constantly emphasizes). The world is obliged to support the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, and not add fuel to the fire: what is this if not a call to Europe not to participate in the supply of weapons to Kiev? And at the same time, this is a response to the EU’s call to China not to provide military assistance to Russia, Beijing does not help Moscow, unlike Europe, which feeds Ukraine.

It could take years or even decades for the global economy to recover from the effects of the crisis in Kyiv, Xi said:

“China and the European Union should make joint efforts to control the situation, prevent the spread of negative consequences. This is especially true for maintaining the stability of the global economic system, its rules and foundations, and strengthening the confidence of the population.” That is, the President of the People’s Republic of China called on Europe to decide whether, together with China, it will try to prevent a global economic crisis or continue to further undermine the situation along with the Anglo-Saxons:

“China and Europe must provide stabilizing factors in a shaky global environment.” Empty wishes? No, why – we must try to reach out to the consciousness and sense of self-preservation of Europeans: “China has consistently maintained a stable course towards the EU. We hope that the European side will independently shape its perception of China and pursue an independent policy towards China.”

This is the most important thing that Xi Jinping said – a call for the independence of Europeans. At least relative, no one requires more. Threatening China with economic sanctions is stupid, because Europe needs trade with it as much as it needs it. If the Europeans pretend not to understand this, it is very bad, but first of all it is bad for them. China is watching with great interest what is happening on the western outskirts of Eurasia and so far proceeds from the fact that if not greed and reason, then at least the instinct of self-preservation will prevail among its inhabitants. After all, you can not be independent, but it does not necessarily become a suicide.