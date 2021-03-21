Europe, US express regret over Turkey leaving women’s rights treaty

BRUSSELS (dpa): The Council of Europe, US President Joe Biden and top EU officials took aim on Sunday at Turkey’s recent decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on women’s rights.

The Istanbul Convention, a treaty developed by the non-EU organization the Council of Europe in 2011, aims to create a legal framework to prevent and fight violence against women and domestic abuse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the convention in Istanbul when he was still prime minister, and it was later ratified in Turkey.

However, according to the country’s We Will Stop Femicide Platform, the convention was never applied. The decision to withdraw prompted mass demonstrations in Turkey on Saturday.

The Council of Europe expressed regret about Turkey’s decision.

“Turkey was the first member state to ratify in 2012 the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence,” it said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Leaving the Convention would deprive Turkey and Turkish women of a vital tool to counter violence,” it added. “We therefore call on the Turkish authorities not to weaken the international system to protect women against violence put in place by the Istanbul Convention.”

Biden, pointing to a rise in domestic violence against women worldwide, said countries should be working towards improving their commitments to ending violence, not leaving such treaties.

“We’ve seen the broader damage that living under the daily spectre of gender-based violence does to women everywhere,” he said in a statement.

He also drew a connection to the recent shooting in the southern US state of Georgia that left seven women dead.

“We all must do more to create societies where women are able to go about their lives free from violence,” added Biden.

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen called on Sunday for all signatories to ratify the convention.

“Women deserve a strong legal framework to protect them,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “Violence against women is not tolerable.”

EU foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell on Saturday expressed regret and incomprehension about the decision to withdraw and urged Turkey to change its course.

“We hope that Turkey will soon join again the European Union in defending the rights of women and girls, a fundamental element of human rights, peace, security and equality in the 21st century,” Borrell said. The Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg, France, works together with the European Court of Human Rights to uphold human rights in its 47 member states. Neither are organs of the European Union.