European Commission chief calls for urgent rearmament of Europe

LONDON (AA): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday called for urgent action to rearm Europe, emphasizing the need for a significant increase in defense investments to address growing security concerns on the continent.

Speaking to reporters after a critical meeting of European leaders in London, von der Leyen stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s position in its ongoing conflict, urging the EU to step up its military and economic support.

“We have to urgently rearm Europe,” she said, highlighting the necessity of securing “comprehensive security guarantees” for Ukraine.

She explained that these guarantees would be pivotal in enhancing the country’s defense capabilities and stabilizing its economy as it continues to face external aggression.

Von der Leyen pointed out that the EU must be prepared for a prolonged period of heightened defense needs, stressing the importance of “stepping up massively” in terms of investment.

“It is now of utmost importance to step up the defense investment for a prolonged period of time. It’s for the security of the European Union,” she declared.

The European Commission president also underscored the geostrategic challenges Europe faces in the current international environment.

“We need to prepare for the worst,” von der Leyen said, acknowledging that the evolving security landscape demands immediate and sustained action.

The commission is expected to propose a detailed plan at the European Council meeting on Thursday, which will lay out concrete steps to enhance Europe’s defense posture and ensure long-term stability.

In her comments regarding transatlantic relations, von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s readiness to collaborate closely with the US in defending the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“We are ready, together with you, to defend democracy and the principle that there is a rule of law,” she said. “You cannot invade or bully your neighbor, nor can you change borders with force.”