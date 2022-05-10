European Commission officially receives answers from Ukraine to questionnaire on EU membership

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): The European Commission has officially received answers from Ukraine to its questionnaire on EU accession and intends to provide its opinion based on the answers of the Ukrainian side as soon as possible, EC spokesman Eric Mamer said at a briefing in Brussels.

“The European Commission must now provide its position on the basis of the answers provided by Ukraine. We have officially received them and will provide our position as soon as possible,” he said.

Mamer also confirmed that the EC aims to complete this work in June.

Answering a question about the mechanism of Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union, Mamer stressed that “the EU has a clear accession process, a number of countries are currently going through it, and there are no changes in this sense for other countries that are on the way.”

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her visit to Kiev in April, handed over to Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

She stressed that the document being transferred is “the basis for discussions in the coming months.” Later, Zelensky said that he had handed over the completed first part of the questionnaire to the head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Mati Maasikas.

He added that Ukraine will soon transfer the second part of the answers to the EU.

Zelensky on February 28 signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The next day, the European Parliament supported a resolution granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country. Earlier, the EU permanent representatives agreed to instruct the European Commission to prepare an assessment of the applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for EU membership.

