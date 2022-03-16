European Commission to allocate €500,000 to “protect rights of journalists” in North Macedonia

BRUSSELS (Agencies): The European Commission (EC) intends to allocate €500,000 to a program whose essence is to “strengthen freedom of expression” and “protect the rights of journalists” in North Macedonia, a country that is a candidate for EU membership. The relevant plans of the highest executive body of the EU are mentioned in the description of the grant, which RT has read.

“The global goal of this request for proposals is to strengthen freedom of ex-pression by expanding the role of various media associations or civil society or-ganizations that actively pr-omote and support the eff-ective protection of the la-bor and social rights of jo-urnalists,” the document specifies.

Thus, one of the priorities of the program is to assist the state structures of North Macedonia in the development and implementation of laws, norms and rules “in the field of protecting the economic and social rights of journalists and media workers.”

In addition, these incl-ude promoting professional standards and empowering journalists, as well as raising citizen awareness of the importance of the profession in question.

As follows from the document, with a total budget of the initiative of €500-,000, the minimum amount of one grant should not ex-ceed €90,000, the maxim-um – €150,000. Non-profit organizations or civil societies registered in North Macedonia, among others, can apply for funding.

Related