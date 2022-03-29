European countries expel more than 40 Russian diplomats

PARIS (RIA Novosti): The Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and the Czech Republic announced the expulsion of more than four dozen Russian diplomats.

Thus, Brussels will expel 21 diplomats, the RTBF TV channel reports with reference to Foreign Ministers Sophie Wilmes. The reason for this is called “espionage or a threat to security.”

We are talking about employees of the embassy and the consulate general in Antwerp. They must leave the country within 15 days.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced a similar move on Twitter.

“The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian intelligence officers working in Russian missions in the Netherlands under diplomatic cover,” he wrote.

The authorities of the kingdom informed the Russian ambassador in The Hague Alexander Shulgin about the same. They specified that the basis for the expulsion was information from the General Intelligence and Security Service and the Military Intelligence Service, “testifying that interested persons accredited as diplomats at Russian missions in the Netherlands are secretly acting as intelligence officers.”

“The decision was made in consultation with a number of like-minded countries. The United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro have already announced the expulsion of Russian intelligence officers,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry added.

Dublin also expels employees of the Russian embassy.

“Four employees must leave the country. This is due to the fact that their actions do not comply with international standards of conduct for diplomats. The measure was taken in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention,” the Irish Foreign Ministry told Ambassador Yuri Filatov.

Another Russian was declared persona non grata in the Czech Republic. He was given 72 hours to leave the country.

In recent weeks, the US and its NATO allies have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. Thus, Washington declared persona non grata of 12 employees of the Permanent Mission to the UN, this example was followed by Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and other countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry mirrors all such actions.

