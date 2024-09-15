European exchanges close with major losses

LONDON (AA): Stock exchanges in Europe closed Friday with major losses to finish the week on a lower note.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell 5.49 points, or 1.07%, to close at 506.56.

The UK’s FTSE 100 shed 60 points, or 0.73%, to 8,181. France’s CAC 40 slumped 79 points, or 1.07%, to end the session at 7,352.

Germany’s DAX was the worst performer of the day, plummeting 274 points, or 1.48%, to 18,301.

Italy’s FTSE MIB decreased 393 points, or 1.17%, to end the day at 33,291.

Spain’s IBEX 35, meanwhile, lost 100 points, or 0.89%, to close at 11.173.

