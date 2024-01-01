European exchanges finish week with gains

LONDON (Agencies) : European stock exchanges closed Friday with gains.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European markets in 17 countries, was up 2.39 points, or 0.46%, to 518.13.

The UK’s FTSE 100 increased 39 points, or 0.48%, to end the session at almost 8,327.

Germany’s DAX added 139 points, or 0.76%, to end at 18,633. France’s CAC 40 rose almost 52 points, or 0.7%, to 7,577.

Italy’s FTSE MIB, meanwhile, increased 339 points, or 1.02%, to 33,650.

Spain’s IBEX 35, was the best performer of the day, rising 121 points, or 1.09%, to 11,278 at the closing bell.