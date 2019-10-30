European lawmakers in IOK amidst lockdown

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, an unofficial delegation of over 20 European members of parliament visited the territory, today, amidst people’s civil disobedience, complete shutdown, massive presence of Indian troops, lockdown, communications blackout and clashes between the troops and the demonstrators.

Many people were injured in firing by Indian troops on peaceful protesters and subsequent clashes between the forces’ personnel and the protesters in central, south and north Kashmir in the valley. At least, 40 demonstrations were held in Srinagar alone.

In the occupied territory, the shopkeepers generally used to open shops for a period of two hours in the morning but skipped the practice, today, to demonstrate to the visiting delegation of European members of parliament their anger and resentment against Indian illegal occupation and removal of Articles 370 and 35A. The entire territory wore a deserted look. Even the roadside vendors, who were otherwise regularly setting up their stalls over the past two months of lockdown, were also not witnessed anywhere in the territory.

In order to give an impression of normalcy in the territory, Indian government could manage the visit of EU lawmakers today and tomorrow on the days when over one hundred thousand students of class 10 and class 12 took their annual examinations.

The lawmakers of Europe on reaching Srinagar were driven in a cavalcade of black SUVs accompanied by armed troops and security jeeps to a military cantonment in Srinagar.

They were not allowed to meet any person from general public and political parties. Their meetings were conducted with the officials and the personnel of the administration.

Earlier, Indian government had canceled the invitation to Chris Davies, a member from the UK, after he made the statement that he was not prepared to take part in a PR stunt for the Modi government and pretend that all was well.

He maintained that democratic principles were being subverted in Kashmir, and the world needs to start taking a notice.

Meanwhile, Indian opposition leaders ridiculed New Delhi’s move to conduct the visit of the the European parliamentarians to occupied Kashmir. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Indian government’s decision to allow a guided tour of an EU delegation to IOK while Indian MPs were banned and denied entry.