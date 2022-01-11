European Parliament polls on January 18

BRUSSELS (TASS): The election of the new President of the European Parliament (EP) will be held on January 18 during a plenary session in Strasb-ourg. This was reported by the European Parliament press service after the President of the European Institute David Sassoli died on Tuesday night at the age of 65.

“As originally anticipated, before the sudden death of Sassoli, the election of a new chairman for a second term will take place on January 18 during a plenary session in Strasbourg,” the press service said in a statement. In the meantime, the functions of the head of the European Parliament are temporarily transferred to the first deputy chairman of the European Institute, Roberta Metsole.

David Sassoli on Monday was hospitalized in the Italian city of Aviano due to severe complications associated with impaired functioning of the immune system. In September, he also spent some time in the hospital due to pneumonia, but then the test for coronavirus, which he passed during hospitalization, turned out to be negative.

In December, 65-year-old Sassoli, a former journalist from the Italian Democratic Party, annou-nced that he would not run for re-election as EP speaker, so as, he explained, “not to split the European majority.” His mandate expired in January.