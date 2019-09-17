European Parliament to discuss Kashmir crisis today

Monitoring Desk

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament will hold discussions on the ongoing crackdown, human rights violations, and torture of detainees by Indian security forces in the occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, the curfew and communications blackout in occupied valley has entered the 44th consecutive day today. Yesterday, the India top court had ordered New Delhi to restore normalcy in the area.

Earlier this month, members of the European Union Parliament had called for trade and travel sanctions on India over the alarming human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to reports, the Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU parliament, Richard Corbett, called for utilizing all possible means to mount pressure on India to ease the military curfew in occupied Kashmir.

He proposed the imposition of trade sanctions on New Delhi and restrictions on the travel of those involved in committing human rights violations and acts of terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In early September, the European Parliament had debate an urgent resolution for the horrible conditions, including human rights violations, in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini, delivered a detailed policy statement on the Kashmir situation on September 17.