European Parliament to discuss Kashmir issue today

Monitoring Desk

BRUSSELS: European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday (today) will discuss the issue of escalating unrest in Indian occupied Kashmir during its meeting.

According to reports, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will attend the meeting to properly appraise the parliament on the Kashmir situation and ongoing Indian atrocities for resolution.

AJK government has released a press release as per which, it is for the first time that the Kashmir conflict will be discussed in the EU Parliament.

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan will also meet the British parliamentarians in London.

Earlier, talking to the media, Raja Farooq hailed the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs’ decision to discuss the prevailing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is outstanding issue on the United Nations Security Council agenda, which would have to be settled in accordance with its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.