European stock exchanges close with losses

LONDON (AA) : Stock exchanges in Europe closed Friday with losses.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell almost four points, or 0.77%, to close at 510.03.

The UK’s FTSE 100 shed 49 points, or 0.6%, to end the day at 8,155. France’s CAC 40 lost 52 points, or 0.69%, to wrap the session up at 7,534.

Germany’s DAX was the worst performer of the day, losing 182 points, or 1%, to 18,171.

Italy’s FTSE MIB, meanwhile, fell 313 points, or 0.91%, to finish the day at 34,215.

Spain’s IBEX 35 decreased 60 points, or 0.54%, to close the week at 11,087.

