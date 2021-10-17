European Union records an increase in number of asylum applications

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): The European Asylum Office ( EASO ) in 2021 records an upward trend in migration to the EU, the number of asylum applications has almost reached the dock level, said the executive director of the department Nina Gregory.

“This year, we are seeing an upward trend in migration to the EU… In August 2021, the EU countries recorded about 56 thousand applications for international protection… Thus, in terms of the number of applications for asylum, we have almost reached the level that was before the coronavirus” – said Gregory in an interview with media group Funke.

She added that this year the agency records an increase in the number of asylum seekers in Eastern Europe, primarily on the Balkan route. These countries include Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia. This is also about Austria. Latvia and Lithuania have become “migration hotspots”

According to Gregory, the EU registered a record 10,000 asylum applications from Afghan citizens in August, up 38% from July. However, this number includes repeated statements from Afghans who have long lived in Europe and petitions from those who have been evacuated from Kabul.

Gregory added that EASO has not yet noted the movement of Afghans into Europe. Nevertheless, she is confident that the EU must prepare for the “difficult situation with migration flows from Afghanis-tan to Europe.” Gregory no-ted that the department is already preparing a guide for EU countries, designed to optimize the process of processing asylum requ-ests, as well as a resettlement program for Afghans.