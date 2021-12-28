“Eurotree” announce technical progress in negotiations on Iranian nuclear deal

LONDON (TASS): The participants in the talks on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna announced technical progress, pointing out the importance of continuing to work on a tight schedule. This was reported on Tuesday by Reuters , citing diplomats from Britain, France and Germany.

According to them, the parties have “several weeks, but not months” to save the deal. At the same time, they refused to name a specific deadline until which they are ready to negotiate.

On Monday in Vienna, where negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal have been underway since April, the eighth round of consultations began within the framework of the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the “five” international mediators (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France) on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA). Representatives of the parties to the agreement are holding separate consultations with the American emissaries without the participation of Iran.

Following the results of the previous round, which ended on December 17, the parties agreed on how to build further work to return to the implementation of the JCPOA within its initially agreed framework.