EU’s chemical exports fall to $562.8B in 2023

LONDON (AA): The EU’s chemical exports fell 5% to €525 billion ($562.8 billion) in 2023, Eurostat said Wednesday.

“The chemicals category includes products such as chemical materials and products, fertilizers, medical and pharmaceutical products, and plastics,” the statistics office said.

The largest chemical product exporter in the EU was Germany with $139.3 billion, followed by Belgium with $71.7 billion, Ireland with $68.5 billion, France with $55.7 billion, and the Netherlands with $48.2 billion.

The biggest EU chemical export recipient outside of the region was the US with $148.9 billion, followed by Switzerland with $59.9 billion, the UK with $51.4 billion, China with $42.8 billion, and Türkiye with $18.2 billion.

As for chemical imports among the EU, Germany imported the highest among member states totaling $58.9 billion, while Belgium followed with $53.5 billion, the Netherlands with $46 billion, Italy with $31 billion, and France with $28.9 billion.

