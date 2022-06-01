EU’s doctrine on global food insecurity

The Special meeting of the European Council has condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and demanded an immediate halt to war, along with an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The council held in depth discussion on global economic crisis and food insecurity erupted due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for an effective international coordination to ensure a comprehensive global food security response and supported the work of the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM) aims to mitigate effects of price levels, production and access to and supply of grain. It also supported the UN Global Crisis Response Group, the upcoming G7 initiative for the establishment of a Global Alliance for Food Security (GAFS) and other EU and multilateral actions and initiatives. The council also reiterated its commitment to keep global trade in food commodities free of unjustified trade barriers, enhance cooperation with the most vulnerable countries and increase local sustainable food production to reduce structural dependencies in the global trade. The Council also underlined the importance of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) in the view of the ongoing fertilizer shortages in the global market, and stressed for more concerted efforts to work with international partners to promote a more efficient use of and alternatives to fertilizers.

The global economy has witnessed incredible situations during the past two years, initially due to the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of pandemic related restrictions which halted the businesses and trade activities across the world. Later, Russia-Ukraine war and western sanctions against Russia gave another setback to the recovery of the global economy in the shape of extraordinary price hike and energy crisis in all parts of the world. The recent WESP report of the United Nations had confirmed that the war in Ukraine has exerted a heavy toll on the economies of both combatant nations as well as other economies in Central Asia, Europe and the EU, while high energy and food prices coupled with worsening food insecurity had disturbed the whole world. Being the biggest victim of the ongoing war after the belligerent nations, the European Union is continuously struggling to minimize the worst effects of the conflict on its member economies through introduction of financial and economic measures. According to reports, the European Council has urged the EU Commission to explore the possibility of mobilization of reserves from the European Development Fund to combat rising inflation and to support the most affected European nations. The European Council also stressed Russia to end its attacks on transport infrastructure in Ukraine, to lift the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and to allow passage of Ukrainian food exports to other nations. A day earlier, President Putin agreed to Ukraine’s export of grains through sea route, however practical work in this direction is yet to be done by both parties. Similarly, the EU is also taking other measures to facilitate Ukraine’s agricultural exports and to support Ukraine’s agricultural sector in view of the 2022 season.

Presently, the European Union and global community is actively working to reduce the impact of war destruction and desolations of the Ukrainian people, yet a catastrophe cannot be escaped until the attacker alters its pugnacious attitude.