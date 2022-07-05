EU’s Marshall plan for Ukraine

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU will set up a reconstruction platform to coordinate the rebuilding of Ukraine after its war with Russia. The platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate action, and channel resources to mitigate the disastrous effects of the war on Ukraine. According to her, the European Union has mobilized around 6.2 billion euros in financial support for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. President European Commission was of the view that the Kremlin intends to undermine Ukraine’s existence as a state through military, political, and economic destruction of the country. But European Community cannot and will not let this happen. She noted that Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest to be at Ukraine’s side and the bloc will fulfill its obligations in true letter and spirit until Russia stopped its aggression against Kyiv.

Well before the Russian aggression against Kyiv, the European Union planned a two-day conference in Switzerland to discuss reforms in Ukraine for its onward admission into the bloc. However, the conference has been convened in an entirely changed atmosphere on Monday and the bloc availed the opportunity to discuss reconstruction efforts to help rebuild Ukraine instead of the negotiations for the economic transformation of the country. According to the reports, the platform had brought together all EU nations, monetary and lending institutions including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and European Investment Bank (EIB) along with the private sector and civil society leaders to use collective wisdom and combined resources to rescue the Zalensikyy’s nation out of this grave destruction. The European leaders held in-depth discussions on the devastation brought by the ruthless use of military power in Ukraine by the Russian leader along with the short-term, mid, and long-term reconstruction plans along the lines of the famous Marshall Plan introduced by the United States for the reconstruction of Europe after the end of world war-II. The European Community has discussed a socio-economic plan for Ukraine worth $103.4 billion dollars proposed by the European Investment Bank under the initiative of the European Commission after the war comes to an end.

According to experts, the war had ruined the entire infrastructure of Ukraine including road networks, hospitals, schools, commercial hubs, and residential buildings while the system of water supply, electricity, gas, and other utilities had also been destroyed. Ukrainian authorities estimated $750 for the reconstruction of the country while European nations and other allies are deliberating on the subject. The Ukrainian government has prepared a three-phase reconstruction plan comprising urgent needs of the Ukrainian people such as the restoration of utility services including water supply, gas, and communication. The second phase will consist of the repair and reconstruction of houses, hospitals, and schools while the renewal of industry and transformation of the Country’s economy into a European catalyst would be the last stage of Ukraine’s assimilation into the European Community. The war in Ukraine is intensifying every single day and Russia has ramped up its invasion of the country, while Western leaders have set a stage for rebuilding the country. Earlier, the west provoked Putin to invade Ukraine and now considering a plan to rebuild the war-torn nation, Hence, the world wonders about the tact of the Influential who are competent enough to cure all maladies.