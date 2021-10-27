EU’s military doctrine

The EU Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) met in Brussels during recent days to focus on European Union defense initiatives. The meeting was chaired by General Claudio Graziano, an Italian Military Commander and Chairman of the EU Military Committee. General Graziano said that the European Union has a unique chance to increase its credibility as a security provider; the Military should actively contribute to the process defining the requirements for a rapid response toolbox and making every effort possible to implement a robust Command & Control structure with the aim to maintain operational superiority. According to reports, the Strategic Compass was one of the first points discussed in the meeting. The EU military leaders agreed to provide military advice on the first draft and to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the second draft of the Strategic Compass during the coming months. The Committee also approved several measures to enhance the effectiveness of its doctrine including adoption of EU Battle Groups, provision of CSDP Missions, operations by the member states with adequate logistics, increase in military-to-military relations and cooperation in training, climate change and defence among the member states. The Chairman Committee stressed that the EU should rely on a rapid response toolbox made up of the forces and enablers deployable in a timely manner.

The EU military commission is a regular platform of EU member states which is actively working to enhance collective interest of EU nations beyond their territories. The EU community is projecting its legacy across the globe by the means of its economic and cultural, cooperation and military diplomacy. Currently, the EU has deployed its military missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, and Somalia. Besides maintaining military missions in various regions, the EU is cooperating with several countries in defense, Security and military training domains.

The EU countries have gained strength in unity and mutual cooperation. They not only secured their sovereignty but also became a part of the great consortium of the world. The unity of Europe has a great lesson for the nations of other regions to achieve their destiny through the recipe of peaceful coexistence, cooperation and respect for others.