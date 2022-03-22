EU’s strategic compass

The Council of European Union has formally approved the Strategic Compass on Monday and expressed resolve to pursue an ambitious plan of action for strengthening the EU’s security and defense policy by 2030. According to the group, an increasingly hostile security environment requires the EU to increase its capacity and willingness to act, strengthen its resilience, and invest more and better in its defense capabilities. According to EU officials, the objective of the EU Strategic Compass is to make the EU a stronger and more capable security provider to be able to protect its citizens and to contribute to international peace and security. It became more important at a time when war has returned to Europe, following the unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as major geopolitical shifts. The Strategic Compass will enhance the EU’s strategic autonomy and its ability to work with partners to safeguard its values and interests. According to western analysts, a stronger and more capable EU will contribute positively to global and transatlantic security and is complementary to NATO, which remains the foundation of collective defense for its members. According to reports, the EU Strategic Compass will cover all the aspects of the security and defense policy and is structured around four pillars. i.e., act, invest, partner, and secure. The EU has planned to establish a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5000 troops for different types of crises and make preparation for fast deployment of 200 fully equipped CSDP (Common Security and Defense Policy) mission experts within 30 days, along with the regular demonstration of its firepower through live exercises in the air, sea, and the land.

The 27 members’ regional bloc of the European nations had been feeling an urgent need to strengthen its defense and security arrangements in the face of growing threats to its member states and the weakness of the bloc in dealing with threats to territorial integrity and national sovereignty of its member nations, after Russian forced annexure of Crimea in 2014. Although several EU member nations such as France and Germany have strong militaries even then these nations lack critical strategic enablers and remained dependent on the United States for key intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance during tactical operations in the past. Furthermore, the EU’s foreign policy and trade were extremely influenced by American policies throughout history.

The EU policymakers had been deliberating on the formation of the EU Strategic Compass over the recent years and the EU’s SIAC (Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity) had issued its first threat analysis in late 2020 and endorsed the idea for the establishment of Strategic Compass to deter those threats. Presently, France, the current President of the Council, wants to see the EU as a powerful and decisive force in the world, President Macron is leading the efforts for the establishment of a powerful EU military that can perform a key role in global affairs while protecting EU citizens and interests around the globe. Although the EU leaders had formulated concrete and actionable proposals with a clear timeline to achieve full expertise in cyber, space, and outer space military capabilities besides achieving self-sufficiency in conventional wargames. In fact, the European Union has a long way to go to grasp the destiny of a sovereign and autonomous bloc of the world.