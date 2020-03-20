Evangeline Lilly criticized for refusing to self-quarantine as coronavirus escalates

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Evangeline Lilly is facing flak over downplaying the COVID-19 and not going into self-isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has undeniably led to people freaking out. However, there are a handful who remain unfazed as the world comes to a standstill.

Hollywood star Evangeline Lilly seems to be identifying herself with the latter part as she becomes the latest celebrity to face flak over downplaying the COVID-19 and not going into self-isolation.

While almost all of Tinseltown practices and preaches self-isolation in the midst of the escalating number of corona cases worldwide, the Ant Man star turned to her Instagram to announce that for her, its “business as usual.”

Soon after getting hammered by netizens over her ‘irresponsible’ behavior, Lilly responded saying: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving….Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she added.