Even after U.S rejection, Russia still hopeful for extension of NEW-START

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Russian Presidential spokesperson commented on the persistent tussle between U.S and Russia over extending the time limit of the NEW START Treaty. The Russian Presidential spokesperson said that, Russia is optimistic to engage in further contacts with U.S strategic over the offensive weapons despite of the fact that U.S has cast out the offer of Russia for extending time of the treaty.

The Russian Presidential spokesperson Peskov added that, “We hope that contacts with the American side will continue in any case,” Peskov said.

“In general, as President Vladimir Putin has said, the treaty’s extension would let us gain time, twelve months, for substantive and serious negotiations on arms control, because stripping our two countries and the whole world of this document – currently it is a crucial cornerstone in the groundwork of world stability and strategic security – would entail very harmful consequences,” Peskov said.

The spokesperson Peskov said that Russia would like to hear that its American partners are prepared to extend the NEW START treat. He further went on, said, “regrettably for the time being no desirable progress is in sight” in contacts with the US over the New START.

In addition to this, Peskov stressed on the stance that, turning down the Russia’s request doesn’t mean that all contacts have stopped. Peskov added that the Kremlin had in mind not US President Donald Trump personally, but the American side. “We know that it was the American side that refused to extend this document by one year,” Peskov stressed.

While peeking into the background of the treaty, this treaty was signed and entered into force on February 5, 2011. It was signed between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START).

The treaty specify and conditions both parties that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers.

The treaty also conditions the signatories less than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. This treaty has prevented misbalance in the strategic stability of the world. NEW START will expire in 2021, as it was signed for 10 years. The treaty has proved to be fruitful in restricting the arms race between U.S and Russian Federation.

There are options to extend the treaty for no longer than 5 years, than it will expire in 2026. Russia has emphasized U.S in extending the time-limit of the New START without any precondition. Russian Federation has multiple times called on Washington not to delay prolongation of the treaty it describes as the “gold standard in the area of disarmament”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that once this treaty ceased to exist, then there would be no instrument in the world to restrict the arms race.

It should be noted that, Russia has been calling U.S for the extension, on October 16 President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the New START at least for one year without any preconditions but the United States rejected this proposal calling it non-starter without freezing the nuclear warheads.