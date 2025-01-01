Evenepoel wins on return from serious injury

Overijse (Agencies): Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel won on his return to action after suffering multiple bone fractures in a serious crash last year.

Four months after sustaining rib, shoulder blade and hand fractures during the accident in training, the Belgian outsprinted compatriot Wout van Aert to win the Brabantse Pijl, held on the roads in the area he grew up in.

The 25-year-old also suffered lung contusions, a dislocated right clavicle and several torn ligaments after colliding with the open door of a postal vehicle.

Speaking on Thursday before the race, Evenepoel said his injuries “would have ended my career if I had been a tennis or basketball player”.

The Soudal-Quick Step rider and Visma-Lease A Bike’s Van Aert attacked with just under a third of the race to go, and were soon joined by 22-year-old British rider Joe Blackmore. Israel-Premier Tech rider Blackmore was dropped as Evenpoel attacked on the penultimate climb, while Portugal’s Antonio Morgado won the bunch sprint to take third.

“I’m surprising myself. I was very fresh,” said Evenepoel. “I’m especially satisfied with my sprint. Lately, I’ve been working a lot on my explosiveness, and it paid off.”

It is Evenepoel’s first win since securing the second of his world time trial titles at the World Championships in Zurich in September 2024.

The Belgian hopes to compete in the three Ardennes classics and the Tour de Romandie in preparation for this year’s Tour de France. Evenepoel won gold in the Olympic time trail and the road race at the Paris Games last summer. He also finished third overall in the Tour de France, winning the stage-seven individual time trial.