Ever Given owners eye out-of-court settlement

CAIRO (dpa): Egypt’s Suez Canal and the owners of the Ever Given, a massive container ship that blocked the critical waterway for almost a week in March, are seeking an out-of-court settlement amid a complex legal dispute, lawyers said on Saturday.

The Panama-flagged co-ntainer ship was refloated on March 29, six days after it ran aground during a sandstorm and blocked the canal, disrupting traffic on one of the busiest shipping routes and causing ripple effects around the world.

The 400-metre-long vessel has since been anchored at the Great Lakes area, a wider section of the canal. It was impounded due to a dispute with its owners regarding a claim for compensation by the Suez Canal Authority, which says it sustained huge financial losses. A court in the Suez Canal city of Ism-ailia started Saturday hearing the case and listened to arguments from lawyers representing both sides.

The court later adjourned hearings until June 20 upon requests from defence lawyers to the two parties to allow time for finalizing an out-of-court settlement deal, they said.

Another sticking point emerged during Saturday’s hearing when an Egyptian fishing union made a claim for compensation for alle-ged maritime damage caus-ed by the colossal tanker.

Lawyers representing a non-governmental cooperative for fishing boats told the court that Ever Given had discharged so-called ballast water, used for stabilizing ships, allegedly ca-using damage to fish stocks in the canal. The lawyers also requested the court to assign an expert to estimate the amount of ballast water purportedly discharged into the waterway.