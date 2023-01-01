Every good work is criticized by few people, says Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMKOT/KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the slogan of “Thar Badle Ga Pakistan” is becoming a reality with 3000 MW electricity generated from Thar coal being added to the national grid benefiting the people. “When the Federation and the provinces work together, the people get the fruits of that hard work”.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of two energy projects of 1320 MW and 330 MW in Thar Coal Power Project and one project of 7.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal mine, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the local as well as the development at the national level are in front of everyone today.

He said that this progress has been made possible only because the Federal government and the Government of Sindh are working together. He further said that Thar Coal Energy Board (TCEB) is headed by the Chief Minister of Sindh while the Federal Minister for Energy is the Deputy Head adding that due to the cooperation of the present Federal government, the projects in Sindh are being completed earlier.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that due to the Thar Coal project, infrastructure including education and health has improved in Tharparkar during the last few years. Employment opportunities have also been created here and now people from all over Pakistan are working on this project.

PPP Chairman said that every good work is criticized by a few people, but projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Thar Coal are the answer to such criticism. These projects are benefiting the local population and due to the Thar Coal project, the displaced families are provided with free electricity facilities by the government. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Chinese experts involved in the project and the Chinese government for the successful progress of the Thar Coal project and also paid tribute to all the workers toiling in the project field.