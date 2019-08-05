Every Pakistani must raise his voice for Kashmiris: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said special status of occupied Kashmir was revoked in an undemocratic way. He said they would present their stance on the issue in joint session of parliament in a befitting way.

Bilawal while condemning the actions of Indian government said PM Modi belongs to a extremist party RSS and is known as butcher of Gujrat. He said Modi is now becoming butcher of Kashmir, adding that we must have informed the world about his character when he took oath as PM.

PPP leader said a historical attack has been made on Kashmiri people today. He questioned where PM Imran and his Kashmir committee head are on this issue, adding that the issue will not be resolved just by tweeting.

He said PPP leader Benazir Bhutto had raised the Kashmir issue in front of the whole world.