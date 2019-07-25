Every tribal family to get sehat card: Wazir

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a youth convention organized on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government’s flagship program of Sehat Sahulat programme (SSP) is for entire masses without any discrimination of religion.

Youth from KP and merged tribal districts were among the attendees who took part in convention, titled, “Youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all merged tribal districts” organized by Individual land (IL) at Peshawar. The activity aimed at creating awareness among the youth regarding Sehat Insaf Cards and its benefits for the masses by the government.

Speakers among them Ajmal Wazir, an Advisor to Chief Minister KP on merged tribal districts, Muhammad Riaz Tanoli, Director SSP, Khalid Masud, Director Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) who said that the government was taking keen interest to provide health facilities to the masses of the province and merged districts at their door step.

Riaz Tanoli said that 100,844 persons had used the Sehat Insaf Card and 13,403 heart patients used the facility for their treatment while 7.1million families are the target of the government to be bestowed with the cards.

He said that distribution of the SICs had been initiated again in the merged districts, which was suspended due to elections in the region for provincial legislature and 1.1million is the target, out of which 453,000 cards have already been distributed there.

About North and South Waziristan tribal districts, Mr Tanoli claimed that owning to security reasons, the SSP could not be initiated in the districts but now after permission, on August 29 in North and 04 August 2019, the distribution of the SICs would be made.

Responding to a query, the director said if there were any problem in the Sehat Insaf Card, the health department is bound to ask from the state life and in case of any hurdle from the staff of hospitals in treatment through the cards, the state life is bound to ask from the staff.

Ajmal Wazir said that the facility was being converted to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) of merged districts in a bid to facilitate the tribal people with sans any hurdle and emphasized the youth particularly of the merged district to create awareness among the citizens in the regards.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to assure all sort facilities specially health and education to the deprived of merged tribal people since the very inception adding that his government had zero tolerance and compromise on corruption any sector.

Khalid Masud said LRH was fully cooperating with the Sehat Insaf Cards holders and for purpose, a separate was office had already been established to guide the patients and if anyone felt issue while using the cars, the staff of the concerned hospital immediately resolve.