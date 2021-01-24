‘Everyone should perform duties honestly’

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province is the responsibility of the government and everyone has to perform their duties honestly and with dedication.

Talking to the officials of different departments he said that the desired development goals could not be achieved without eradicating of corruption.

He further added that effective measures against corruption would not only help curb financial irregularities but also improve the performance of institutions.