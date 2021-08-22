“Everything is lost”: Winners and losers in 1991 agree on the main thing

Dmitry Kosyrev

Where have we already seen this – an entire state, an entire political system collapses in literally three days? At first glance, we are talking about Afghanistan today. That’s about this, when the army and the police – up to 300 thousand people, but they do not resist the enemy, who is numerically much weaker and is not armed with a “superpower”. Plus instant disappearance, surrender of the ruling elite. And most importantly, practically no one in the country advocates for the old system. The system has long been mentally buried and – it suddenly becomes obvious – they are burying it already physically.

And we saw this, except for Afghanistan, in August 1991 in Moscow and in o-ther parts of the USSR . It’s even surprising that very few people noticed this similarity in our country, although the coincidence of the month and dates is almost one hundred percent – with a lag of 30 years.

Nevertheless, there were some who noticed this coincidence. The word “Afghanistan” flashed at a conference organized by the Yeltsin Center in the building of the former English Club on Tverskaya.

There are people who, hearing the name of Boris Nikolayevich, become furious instantly (and, I think, they are doing the right thing). But the center is not Yeltsin , and he sometimes does very clever and useful things. It is clear that the heroes of the Yeltsin era must sometimes gather there and assure each other that they did everything right. You can’t do without it. And this time Gennady Burbulis spoke – and he, in fact, was in August 1991 the head of the civil-political headquarters of the defense of the White House, that is, at least he knows the facts better than anyone else. And Arkady Murashev – the then head of the Moscow police. Other.

But the Yeltsin Center also invited people with completely different convictions to this meeting. For example, Armen Gasparyan, one of the authors of the just published textbooks on the history of Russia. And Mikhail Myagkov, scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society and also the author of textbooks.

The latter, by the way, entered into a rather specta-cular dispute with Professor Nikolai Svanidze: “You say that the Russian nation and civil society were born on August 21, 1991, and what, there was nothing before that? Neither in 1941 nor in 1812 and so on? And what about the fact that 1991 undermined the historical continuity of the nation’s development? “

The overwhelming maj-ority of the audience were students invited by these and other historians, and they were interested in all this, taking into account what the living participants of the events said. There were also factual sensations. For example, about the fact that the participants in the then coup d’etat (th-ose on the part of the State Emergency Commit-tee) really tried to win Boris Yeltsin over to their side, but he avoided these contacts with all his might. And one more thing: the man who ruined the GKChP conspiracy was Marshal Dmitry Yazov. He did not burn with enthusiasm from the very beginning, but on August 20 he said: “Well, further without me.” That is, without an army. Then everything fell down …

But that particular, much more important is the correct understanding of the essence and meaning of those events today. Thanks to Afghanistan, which showed us that the collapse of the system happens not only with us, but is possible with anyone and always. Yes, including repeated.

And this is where the key thought arises: unlike the group of Western countries with their historically short-lived passion for competitive democracy, we, Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, and dozens of other countries belong to societies with a consensus tradition. This is when the vast majority of people agree for a long time or quickly, with the Internet or with letters on birch bark, such that there is no need to discuss it. And the elections then look like an exotic import ritual, fixing the same consensus.

In the USSR, such a consensus was not only achieved by 1991, but much earlier. Namely: everyone understood, who was happy, and who was bitter, that the Soviet ideology, the Soviet style of life with its convulsive attempts to travel on the legacy of the long-forgotten revolution, with the efforts of the collective education of everyone, had died long ago. By 1991 (it seems that this idea was most clearly expressed by Armen Gasparyan), almost everyone wanted to have private property and make money on it, everyone was tired of boring propaganda and powerless leaders, but everyone, in general, wanted to live in the USSR, only better organized updated.

And therefore, without organizing and not creating military revolutionary committees, a huge part of the population of the USSR simply did not take seriously a handful of powerless old people who did not understand that very consensus. There was active resistance to them in Moscow, but the whole other country quietly and without saying a word sabotaged their calls. But by 1993, instead of a consensus, there was a split of the nation, and then history went differently.

By the way, this also applies to Afghanistan. There may not be any consensus about the future there, and reports come from there that the Uzbek-Tajik-Hazara north, as before, may still resist the Pashtun-Taliban south. There was a consensus only about the one that was in Moscow in 1991: such a power is not needed.

And this is not surprising. All the Democratic media in the United States are now only discussing the fate of the women of Afghanistan abandoned at the mercy of the Taliban and all those who are LGBT. That is, the pro-American regime has been strenuously planting in this country not only aggressive feminism, but also homosexuality. And then what kind of mass support did he want there?

Going back to our 1991. The conference at the Yeltsin Center was a good finish for the rather massive discussion that unfolded in our country about the essence of the events of that year, about what it was. Because supporters of two mutually exclusive versions clashed there. First: “the traitor democrats destroyed the great power of the USSR.” The second – “that was a great rise of self-awareness, but by today the GKChP still won, everything was gone.” And each ideologue brings up only those facts that serve as proof of his version.

But the historical self-consciousness of nations, their consensus cannot be built by such radical methods. History lessons are not learned like that. And the lesson is very useful – both for us 30 years ago and for Afghans today.