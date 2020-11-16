Evidence of India’s terrorism

In sharp contrast to the last PML-N government’s which perferred second fiddle role before India on the diplomatic front, PTI government is playing on front foot to expose the terror financing role of Indian government in the region. Accompanied by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi, DG ISPR major General Babar Iftikhar presented an evidence laden dossier in Press Conference to the international community. It evidence at contains irrefutable documentary material that unmask the Narendra Modi led how it finances the terrorist groups including the reunified TTP, Daesh and proscribed dissident Baloch groups BRAS.

Major General Babar Iftikhar showed on screen to media a translated letter in Dari that establish four meetings of RAW agent Col. Rajesh with commanders of terror outfits to execute terror activities across Pakistan in the current and next months. He also told with transaction record about the mode of terror financing through Indian banks in third country. He said that India is spending millions of dollars and has raised a militia of 700 persons to carry out terrorist activities in Baluchistan to hit CPEC related projects.

The dossier will be presented to the United Nations, OIC and five permanent members of the Security Council. However, a sustained follow up diplomacy will be inevitable to expose the Indian agenda of sponsoring terrorism to keep this region destabalised and spell the blood of people in Pakistan. Hopefully, foreign office will instruct the diplomats posted in the UN and capitals of world powers to carry out effective diplomacy on terror financing by India.