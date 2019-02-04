Ex-EPI head Saqlain Gilani arrested from court in corruption case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The former head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Saqlain Gilani, was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after his bail application was rejected in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in contract for EPI campaign.

Gilani, until before his arrest, had secured interim bail in the case.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) team in December 2018 raided the home of Dr Saqlain Gilani, and recovered millions of rupees million. The raid was conducted by a team from the bureau’s Rawalpindi branch. It also reportedly recovered $9,000 as well as other foreign and local currency. It was believed that the recovered money was a kickback Dr Gilani took from a company that was contracted for an EPI campaign.

The NAB informed the court that Rs 880 million were also recovered during raid on the house of Gillani. The NAB alleged that the seized money was given to ex-EPI head on account of his commission for EPI campaign contract.

However, Gilani’s lawyer said his client sold his personal property on December 1. “He received Rs 1.5 million as an advance amount from buyer before handing over the property.”

The counsel of NAB said the accused was affiliated with an influential political family and it was a case of white collar crime.

The NAB officials claimed that the bank account history of the accused showed he didn’t have this huge transaction in the past.

IHC Chief Justice remarked that the Supreme Court had set a criteria for bails in NAB cases.