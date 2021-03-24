Ex. FATA and Baloch students demanded above qouta seats from PMC under HEC project

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Ex, FATA and Baloch Students demanded above qouta-seats in Medical Colleges from Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) under HEC project for less developed areas of FATA and Balochistan.

It was shared by a group of Students from FATA and Balochistan area led by Muhammad Wahid and Rafi Khan in a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Students told the media men that government of Pakistan allotted 14 seats to Ex. FATA and 15 Seats to Balochistan less developed areas in medical colleges under HEC funded program in 2006. These seats were other than the quota already reserved for FATA and Balochistan in Medical Colleges of the country.

Later, government increased these seats up to four seats (2 for FATA and 2 for Balochistan in each medical college) total 265 plus seats were reserved for these areas. HEC used to conduct test against these seats and recommended the 265 plus students and PMC were allotting seats to them in each Medical college during past years. However, during 2019-2020 session students faced difficulties in getting admission under this project and got managed through intervention by Senate Standing Committee for Less Developed areas, Senate Standing Committee for States and Region and Senate Standing Committee on Health.

However, during current session HEC conducted tests and PMC is offering only 29 seats to the students of less developed areas under this project of federal government.

The students requested the government to reconsider the policy to help save the educational year of the students. The students demanded to resolve their issue before March 28 otherwise students would hold a sitin in front of PMC office in Islamabad.