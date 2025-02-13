Ex-Google CEO Warns AI Could Be Weaponized by Terrorists

Paris, February 13, 2025 – Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has raised concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) potentially being misused by terrorists or rogue states to create biological weapons.

Speaking on BBC’s Today program, Schmidt specifically pointed to North Korea, Iran, and Russia as potential threats, warning that AI could be used for extreme harm. “This technology is fast enough for them to adopt and misuse,” he said, emphasizing the risk of AI-assisted bioweapons.

Schmidt advocated for government oversight of AI development but cautioned against excessive regulation that could stifle innovation. While he supported U.S. export controls on advanced microchips, he warned that Europe’s regulatory approach might hinder its role in AI development.

His comments came after the AI Action Summit in Paris, where the U.S. and UK refused to sign an international AI regulation agreement. U.S. Vice President JD Vance argued that strict regulation would “kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off.”

Schmidt, who led Google from 2001 to 2017, also weighed in on children’s smartphone usage, backing restrictions in schools and a ban on social media for those under 16. He admitted tech leaders had underestimated the negative impact of digital devices on children, calling it “particularly disturbing.”

Source: BBC News