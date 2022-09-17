Ex-Guantanamo prisoner injured in Panjshir war

PANJSHIR (Khaama Press): Sources in northern Afghanistan claim that Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir, a popular Taliban fighter who leads Panjshir and Andarab war, has been injured.

The news spread widely in social media as a couple of local news agencies covered the story of the former Guantanamo prisoner and the popular Taliban commander for the Panjshir and Andarab war.

The Taliban has not yet showed any reaction to the news and due to restrictions for access to information within the Taliban administration, the media outlets are unable to verify and reaffirm sensitive incidents via government sources.

Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir was one of the prisoners in the US Guantanamo prison for several years after the US and NATO troops fought Taliban in 2001.

The war has intensified as the Taliban have reportedly deployed over ten thousand military troops in Panjshir to clear the area from the opposition forces.

Both sides claim infliction of casualties, but there are no independent sources to verify and confirm.

This comes as the peace negotiations between the former Afghanistan administration and the Taliban failed last August as the Taliban took over the country after the flee of Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Related