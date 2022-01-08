Ex-head of National Security Committee detained in Kazakhstan

Alexander Akhtyrko

MOSCOW: The former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov was detained in Kazakhstan. This happened, according to the KNB, the day after his resignation. The pre-trial investigation of the case was opened on January 6, the former official faces up to 15 years in prison under the treason article. More details – in the material “Gazeta.Ru”.

The special services detained the ex-chairman of the National Security Com-mittee (KNB) of Kazakhs-tan Karim Massimov on suspicion of high treason. This was reported on Saturday, January 8, at the KNB press service.

“On January 6 of this year, the National Security Committee launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of high treason, in accordance with Article 175 of Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On the same day, on suspicion of committing this crime, former chairman of the KNB Karim Massimov and other persons were detained and placed in a temporary detention center, ”the release says.

According to the current legislation in the country, Massimov is charged with “high treason, that is, willful acts of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressed in going over to the side of the enemy during an armed conflict, as well as in espionage, issuing state secrets to a foreign state, international or foreign organization or their representatives, as well as in other assistance to them in carrying out activities directed against the national interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan. “

He faces imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years (with or without deprivation of Kazakh citizenship).

Masimov is 56 years old. He served as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan twice (2007-2012 and 2014-2016). He was the chairman of the National Security Committee of the republic since 2016.

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a meeting of the Security Council, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dismissed Karim Massimov from the post of KNB chairman against the backdrop of riots in the country. On the same day, the former head of the State Security Service, Yermek Sagimbayev, was appointed the new head of the committee, TASS reports .

Expert opinions

Kazakh political scientist Daniyar Ashimbaev drew attention to the fact that during the riots, none of the divisions of the National Security Committee were noticed at the first stage of the fight against terrorists. “All this suggests that at least the KNB either missed this situation, or that some forces within the KNB were involved in the creation of such an organization (terrorist camps). The question arises about the competence of Mr. Masimov, or his involvement.

The goal of the terrorists could be a coup d’état, which would have ended with the proclamation of a new state or the dismissal of Tokayev from the post of President and forcing other candidates, ”the expert believes.

In turn, the ex-adviser to the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Yermukhamet Yertysbayev, said on the eve that one of the reasons for the crisis in the country was “the betrayal of high-profile officials and security officials.” He described what was happening as an attempt at a coup d’etat and an armed rebellion, and the scale of the events, he said, says that “without the traitors of the highest echelon of power, especially law enforcement agencies, this is impossible to accomplish.”

The fact that terrorists operating in Alma-Ata have no problems with the seizure of the airport and other important objects of the city may be associated with the actions of Massimov, suggested Talgat Kaliev, a member of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of Kazakhstan.

“The report on the detention of ex-KNB chairman Karim Massimov on suspicion of treason sheds light on the nature of a number of recent events.

This is quite capable of explaining such an unhindered seizure of the fortified building of the Alma-Ata department of the KNB, the absence of the attackers’ problems with the seizure of the airport. And the fact that the city was actually given over to plundering by criminals can also be easily explained if we assume that they enjoyed high patronage, ”Kaliev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, first of all, this explains the need for President Tokayev to activate the CSTO mandate. “What other forces could he rely on in the presence of conspirators among the leadership of the security department?” – writes the political scientist. He also noted that the disclosure of information about Masimov’s detention allows one to speak of Tokayev’s intention to give the investigation process a sufficient level of transparency and “not to let it go, as was the case before, on the brakes.”

“This means that soon we will have to learn a lot of interesting details and put together a lot of disparate puzzles,” concluded Kaliev.

On January 8, for the first time since the outbreak of unrest in Kazakhstan, it became known about the whereabouts of the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is alleged that he is in the capital and, through his press secretary, called on the citizens of the republic to rally “around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome the current challenges.”

“Nazarbayev is already at a good age. For many years he, of course, kept Kazakhstan in a very dignified form. Then he decided to leave – to leave in order to stay. He relied on his loved one, Tokayev. But we see that states of this type, post-Soviet … Still, the Soviet syndrome is such that even a loved one does not guarantee anything here, absolutely. At some point, a struggle for power clearly began, they began to push.

And what we are now seeing in Kazakhstan is, of course, a revolution.

But it is half a revolution, and half an attempt at a summit coup by Tokayev, who seized on this revolution to settle scores … Or rather, not to settle scores, but to get rid of Nazarbayev’s legacy – Nazarbayev’s purely cadre legacy. That is why now we have such a complicated situation, which we got into without knowing the ford. But this is another question, “- said journalist and historian Nikolai Svanidze on the air of ” Echo of Moscow ” .

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the first days of 2022, the reason for the discontent of the residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country was a twofold increase in the price of liquefied gas used for refueling cars. Subsequently, people took to the streets in other cities, there were several clashes with the Kazakh security forces, there are victims from all sides.

The participants in the events, which the authorities call militants or terrorists, made several attempts to storm the administrative buildings and police departments, they were repulsed. According to the UN, about 1,000 people were injured during the protests. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported that 18 security officials were killed.

Until January 19, a state of emergency is in effect throughout Kazakhstan, the authorities are cleaning the squares from the instigators of the actions.

Tokayev dismissed the government and ordered the introduction of regulation of selling prices for fuel, but the unrest continued. President Tokayev also headed the Security Council (instead of Nazarbayev, who held this post for life), at the first meeting of which he called the situation in Kazakhstan “undermining the integrity of the state” and said that he had turned to the CSTO for help. During the riots, members of the organization sent collective peacekeeping forces to the republic. Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus and Tajikistan will support Kazakhstan.

It is expected that in the coming days a summit of the heads of the CSTO countries will be held to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan and further actions to resolve it.