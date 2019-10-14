Ex-India skipper Ganguly poised to become cricket board chief

MUMBAI (Agencies): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is poised to take over as the president of the country’s cricket board as nominations closed Monday for elections to the sport’s wealthiest and most powerful body.

Ganguly, 47, was the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post after being unanimously chosen as the presidential candidate at a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members in Mumbai on Sunday.

One of the most successful national captains in the sport, Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed when BCCI elections are held on October 23. Monday was the last day for filing nominations.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs. Last month, he was re-elected president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. Brijesh Patel, a former India batsman and experienced administrator, is set to become chairman of the Indian Premier League, the board’s lucrative Twenty20 competition.

Jay Shah, son of India’s home minister Amit Shah, is tipped for the secretary’s post. Cricket’s massive popularity in India has helped the BCCI become the wealthiest of all of the sport’s national boards, raking in large sums of money from sponsorship and TV deals.

But it has also been embroiled in legal battles and a series of scandals, including accusations of corruption and match-fixing in the IPL. Ganguly said his priority as president would be to polish BCCI’s image.

“I’m happy… as it’s a very important time in Indian cricket administration because of what has happened in the last three years,” Ganguly told reporters after filing his nomination. “To be in a position where I can make a difference is extremely satisfying… We have a lot of things to do, hope we can put the house in order.”

India, the world’s top-ranked Test team, is currently playing a home Test series against South Africa.