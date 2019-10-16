Ex-Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat dies

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former police chief and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director South Shahid Hayat passed away here on Tuesday.

The brother of deceased, Yousuf Khan confirmed the news while talking to local news channel.

Shahid Hayat was suffering from cancer since a long time and succumbed to it today.

Former Additional IG Karachi Shahid Hayat had served as DIG of Special Branch East and South zones of the city as well.

He was serving was a grade-21 officer and also rendered his services to the Intelligence Bureau and Motorway police.