Ex-KP CM advisor held

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Law Arif Yousaf has been arrested from the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) following rejection of bail in 9th& 10th May vandalism, on Tuesday.

Former Advisor Arif Yousaf was shifted Khan Razzaq police station following his arrested from ATC courtroom. ATC Judge Adil Khan rejected interim bail plea in 9th& 10th vandalism occurred following arrest of Imran Khan in charge corruption charges.

According to prosecution, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Yousaf along with other former parliamentarians are responsible for 9th& 10th May hooliganism and vandalism after arrest of Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Islamabad. ATC Special Judge Adil Khan has rejected interim bail plea of Arif Yousaf after conclusion of arguments from both sides.

PHC extends former MNA Taj bail’s plea: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Naeem Anwar extended former Member National Assembly (MNA) Anwar Taj’s bail plea till 21st August. Additional Advocate General and Shah Faisal Ottmonkhel advocate appeared before PHC while the lawyer requested for adjournment due to the unavailability of Sher Afzal Marwat as main counsel in the petition due to the death of his family member.

However, Justice Naeem Anwar inquired regarding availability of Sher Afzal Marwat advocate and timeframe for adjournment while Shah Faisal advocate requested for provision of one week in this regard. In the meantime, Additional Advocate General argued that petitioner didn’t appearing before Shabqadar’s court while available at High Court. Police raiding petitioner’s residence continuously despite obtaining bail from court, the counsel argued while PHC has adjourned further hearing till 21st August.

Meanwhile, Special Anti-Corruption Peshawar Judge has extended interim bail pleas till 29th August of former MPAs and ordered respondents to submit record in recruitment against the merit. According to prosecution, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) named Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdus Salam and Peer Musawir had made recruitment against the meritocracy. Anti-corruption has filed First Information Report against PTI’s MPAs while the petitioners had approached honorable court to obtain relief in this regard.