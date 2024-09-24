Ex-KP CM challenged KP govt decision in PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) Chairman Mahmood Khan has challenged provincial government’s decision to remove 26 development projects in Swat from the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024/25 at Peshawar High Court.

The writ petition filed through Sultan Muhammad Khan advocate while Chief Minister KP, Chief Secretary Additional Chief Secretary P&D, Secretary Communication & Works, Secretary Finance and Secretary Local Government made as respondents.

The petition states that the petitioner served as former CM and provincial minister while approved 26 projects for Swat district. These projects were included in ADP 2021-22. The new provincial government, formed after the February 2024 elections, removed these projects from ADP 2024-25.

The reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected roads and infrastructure, Establishment of an agricultural complex, Construction and renovation of 100 mosques in Upper Swat, upgradation and construction of Civil Hospital Kalam and other medical centers, Establishment of Government College Management Sciences and Physiotherapy Center and Water supply and flood protection schemes were dropped from ADP 2024-25.

The writ challenged Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the grounds that the petitioner being chairman of a major political party of the country having representation in the assembly and having remained an elected public representative has a genuine locus standi and cause of action to approach PHC to correct the illegalities and discrimination being committed by the respondents.

The “dropped” schemes having been approved by the cabinet and passed by majority in the provincial assembly and then public funds being already spent on them are part and parcel of the ADP and the budget and cannot be dropped by a single illegal order of the Respondent No. 2 Chief Minister and that too without assigning any cogent or plausible reason.

The impugned actions and inactions of the respondents have the effect of committing discrimination and thus violating articles 2A, 4, 16, 17, 19, 25, 25A, 37 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The illegal action of the respondents of dropping the developmental schemes has the effect of adversely harming and stopping of the legal method of execution of developmental schemes, the petition stated.

Because the illegal action of the respondents is resulting in deprivation of people of the basic facilities necessary for human life including education, drinking water, sanitation and health. The illegal actions of the respondents is based on political considerations and pick and choose on the basis of personal likes and dislikes, the writ argued.

The inaction and illegal discrimination of the respondents will have the effect of giving the authority to approve, drop and execute developmental schemes to individual whims, thus making the same process illegal and blatant wastage of public funds.