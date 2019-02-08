Ex-PCB boss raises question on Pak loss

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Though It has been 19 long years since Pakistan lost a crucial World Cup Match to Bangladesh, the cause of defeat still remains a hot topic in cricket circles. Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Khalid Mehmood, who was removed from his post immediately after 1999 WC defeat, spoke on Geo News’ programme Score on the issue.

Calling the then-playing squad ‘suspicious’, the former chairman revealed that the then-coach Javed Miandad had expressed doubts over the players and had raised concerns already prior to the World Cup. Talking about Miandad’s resignation ahead of the 1999 World Cup, Khalid Mehmood said the reason behind Miandad’s resignation lay hidden in the team’s ‘suspicious’ defeat against England on 12 April 1999, adding that he also felt the same.

According to the former Chairman, Pakistan’s defeat against Bangladesh in 1999 under the captaincy of Waseem Akram was ‘surprising’. He said it was an upset that left him worried and angry at the same time, adding that a proper investigation should have been carried out into the issue as the team had lost the match despite the presence of many renowned players in the squad.