Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi vote recount plea in NA-57 rejected

ISLAMABAD: A petition for votes recount by former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been rejected.

The Returning Officer turned down a request from Abbasi seeking recount in his hometown constituency NA-57 Murree, and maintained the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost the general elections from the constituency receiving 124,705 votes. The winning candidate secured 136,249 votes.

Shahid Khaqan abbasi vote recount plea in NA-57 rejected. Lawyers from both the PTI and PML-N argued their case in front of a local judge after which the RO announced the verdict.

Abbasi was contesting from two constituencies. He lost to PTI chairman Imran Khan by a large margin in NA-53 Islamabad. Imran Khan received 92,891 votes while Abbasi received just 44,314 votes.

The process of recounting ballots in several constituencies across the country is ongoing after official results were released.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif requested for votes recount in NA-249 Karachi was also turned down stating that objections should have been raised by the polling agent during the election process.

Shehbaz Sharif received 34,626 votes but lost by a narrow margin to PTI’s Faisal Vawda who won by securing 35,344 votes. Shehbaz Sharif also lost from NA-3 Swat, NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan but won from NA-132 Lahore.

