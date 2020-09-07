Ex-premier Abbasi says it is responsibility of opposition to send govt packing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that it is responsibility of the opposition to send government packing and announced that plan of action in this regard will be finalized in upcoming All Parties Conference (APC).

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to media outside accountability court in federal capital, said that no inquiry was initiated against any government official in last two years. Fake allegation are being leveled against me but Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have failed to prove any single allegation, he added.

Abbasi also lashed out at government policies and said that prices of flour and sugar are skyrocketing but government does not care about suffering of the poor. This is the most corrupt government of the country, he alleged.